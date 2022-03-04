Hyderabad: Lucky’s Biryani house fined Rs 55K by Consumer court

Hyderabad: ‘Lucky’s Biryani house’, a restaurant in Secunderabad was fined Rs. 55,000 for overcharging Rs 5.50 on packaged water bottle.

The complaint was made by a student of Osmania University, Chilukuri Vamshi to the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, stating that the restaurant management used abusive language and behaved rudely when he asked about the extra charge of Rs 5.50 against the MRP on a packaged water bottle.

Aside from the fine of Rs 55 thousand, the court also directed the restaurant management to refund Rs 5.50 with a 10 per cent interest rate.

The restaurant was directed to pay Rs 55,000 and Rs 5000 to the court and the complainant respectively within 45 days of issuing the order.