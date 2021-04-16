Hyderabad: Lungs transported between two hospitals in 7 minutes

Hyderabad: The city’s traffic police department once again came to the rescue of a patient and facilitated the transport of a live organ in about seven minutes, which saved a precious life. The cops came together to help an ambulance carrying lungs from Care Hospital, Banjara Hills, to the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Secunderabad here on Thursday.

Given the circumstance, the Hyderabad Traffic Police (HTP) arranged a short and fast route for the ambulance carrying lungs, covering a distance of 9.3 kilometres which was covered in seven minutes. The medical team left at 9:17 am from Care Hospital and reached KIMS at 9:24 am. Usually at that time, traffic movement picks up and is very heavy, especially since peak office hours then begin.

The efforts of the Hyderabad police were applauded by the managements of Care hospital and KIMS for saving one valuable life. Prior to this, the police also facilitated the transport organs at least 13 times on different occasions in Hyderabad.

Apart from this, earlier this year the Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities also helped to transport a live heart between two hospitals in a specially arranged passenger-free metro train, which covered 21 kilometres in less than 30 minutes.

The special green corridor was facilitated by the HMR authorities between Nagole and Jubilee Hills on February 2, to move a live heart from Kamineni hospitals in LB Nagar to Apollo hospitals in Jubilee Hills for critical patient who was in need of an urgent transplant. A team from Apollo hospitals started its journey with the live organ and the train crossed 16 stations in 30 minutes.