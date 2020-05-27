Hyderabad: Mahboob Gunj is no longer in the red zone

MLA Ahmed Balala along with officials reopening the Mahboob Gunj which was earlier a containment zone.

Hyderabad: Mahboob Gunj located in Malakpet which was earlier declared as no entry COVID-19 Containment zone now reopened after 26 days by MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala.

Moreover, several mechants association given representation and even staged protest at the Gunj demanding to reopen the market as most traders are surving on these wholesale shops in Gunj.

As the Mahboob Gunj was sealed for 26 days when several Coronavirus positive cases detected in, despite completion of 14 days of quarantine period the market remained closed and totally sealed by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Also Read Hyderabad: Malakpet Mahboob Gunj traders protest against closure

MLA along with Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Ashok Samrath and other police officials reopened the Gunj, the officials have started numbering the shops urging them to follow odd-even system imposed by GHMC and follow the social distancing norms.

Leaders and official conducted a meeting with market traders and Kirana merchants explaining them about the government and GHMC norms. The officials asked them to reopen all shops present in Gunj and strictly follow the odd-even system.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.