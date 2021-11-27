Hyderabad: Mahindra University shut after 30 test Covid positive

Hyderabad: The Mahindra University campus, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, has been placed under lockdown after 30 persons from the campus have tested positive for COVID-19. The university has instructed all 1,700 students and faculty members to remain at home in isolation

According to the deputy medical officer of the Medchal-Malkajgiri district, 25 students and five members of the teaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been placed in isolation and are being treated in hospitals. Their symptoms are reported to be non-life-threatening.

University officials, while confirming that everyone has been adequately immunised, said that the varsity is shut for physical classes and online classes will resume from November 29, (Monday), and the remainder of the semester will be held online.

The private university campus is sponsored by Mahindra Educational Institutions, a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, and is located in Bahadurpally, near Hyderabad.

29 students of Khammam residential school test Covid+

Five days back, as many as 29 students of a government-run residential school and junior college for girls in Telangana’s Khammam district have tested positive for COVID-19.

Worried parents rushed to the school and took their wards home. District Medical and Health Officer Dr B. Malathi said those who tested positive are in stable condition.

The official said the students who tested positive were taken home by their parents for home quarantine and they were all fine. The parents of students who tested negative also took them home as a precautionary measure.

About 550 students are studying in school and junior college. Some parents said that overcrowding led to the COVID-19 spread.

This is the first time since the reopening of residential schools in the state last month that such a large number of students tested positive.