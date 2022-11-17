Hyderabad: Main accused in Narayanguda murder case arrested

Hyderabad: One of the accused in the Narayanguda murder case Nagola Sai was arrested on Wednesday. During the interrogation, he admitted his role in the murders. According to the accused, the reason for carrying out this heinous crime is that apart from marrying his wife, the victim was pressurising him to consider his wife as his sister and was threatening him all the time. Fed up with these threats, the attack was carried out.

On November 7, Nagola Sai poured petrol on his wife Aarti, her husband Nagaraju, and the ten-month-old baby Vishnu and set them on fire. Nagaraju and son succumbed to the burn injuries. While the health of Aarti is said to be critical as she was pregnant with a 5-month baby. The unborn baby also died in the womb.

According to the Narayanguda Police inspector Srinivas Reddy, Aarti and Nagola Sai got married in the year 2017 and after a love affair and have a son. After a few years of marriage, Aarti started living apart due to constant quarrels between husband and wife, fed up with this, Nagola Sai attacked Aarti’s brother Jitendra, for which he was sentenced to six months in jail.

Meanwhile, Aarti’s brother’s wife befriends Aarti with Nagaraju and the two got married and have a ten-month-old son Vishnu who is killed in the attack by Nagola Sai. A few days before the attack, the two had an argument. The victim Nagaraju had threatened the accused N. Sai not to come near his wife and urged the accused to treat Aarti as a sister. The accused was angered with this and carried out the crime.