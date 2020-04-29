Hyderabad: Major theft at Karachi Bakery, 10L cash stolen

Hyderabad: In the ongoing lockdown a major theft was reported in Hyderabad’s famous Karachi Bakery at Moazam Jahi Market. This incident brings a surprise as a police check post already exist just in front of the Bakery.

Burglars broke into the bakery premises from the rear side and make away with booty. On coming to know about the incident a team of Begum Bazaar police reached spot. Meanwhile the scientific, CLUES teams was also pressed into service. samples of suspected finger prints were also collected from the crime scene.

