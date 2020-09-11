Hyderabad: Makkah Masjid’s works at snail’s pace

Hyderabad: The restoration work of the historic Makkah Masjid at a snail’s pace. The work which had started in 2017 and should have been completed under the stipulated time of 18-months, is still under process.

The restoration works of Mecca Masjid were started in the year 2017, following sanction of Rs 8.48 crore and should have been completed under the stipulated time of 18-months, and additional amount of Rs 1 crore were also sanctioned for constructing toilets. Till now around 4 crores were released and only half of the restoration works are completed for the main structure. Amongst other works which are going on in a slow pace are repair and restoration of the main gate and Maqbara which was started around 4 months back.

However, the Makah masjid repair commity said that the works were affected as the regular official has been replaced by an in-charge for the past one year and the delay of funds is said to another reason.

He also said that the works of the main door were delayed due to the fund crunch, as funds meant for it were utilised for other works like Maqbara restoration and repairs. “The bills of ongoing works could not be raised as there is no full-time director for Heritage Telangana for approval. Hence works remain pending owing to funds flow,” said an official.

Besides delay due to technical issues, the officials engaged in the repair and restoration works are feeling the heat. During earlier phase the work faced only problems owing to expertise, but for the past one year the change of guard at Heritage Telangana pushed these works several months behind the schedule.