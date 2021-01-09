Congress MP Revanth Reddy detained in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) executive president and Malkajigiri member of parliament A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday was detained by police and taken to Pahadi Sharif police station.

Revanth Reddy engaged in an argument at the inauguration of a water tank in Kottapet, which was performed at 11 am. Reddy expressed his anger at the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders who ignored him by inaugurating the water tank earlier, much before the scheduled time of 12:30 pm even after urban development minister KT Rama Rao invited him.

Revanth Reddy said, “Minister KT. Rama Rao sent an invitation, that the inaugural ceremony will be held at in LB Nagar at 12:30 on Saturday. But, the inauguration was done by TRS party leaders and other officials at 11 am,. When I arrived I was stopped by the police.”