Hyderabad: Mallepally area declared covid19 containment zone

Hyderabad: Eight feet high barricades has put across the road in the area of Mallepally near Badi Masjid.

A banner that reads “COVID-19 Containment Zone, No Entry” is placed on every barricade.

On Thursday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar along with GHMC officials visited Mallepally, the area where several Coronavirus cases were reported.

According to media reports, the area of mallepally has quite a few residents who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz prayers and are in quarantine.

People from Markaz has quarantined in Badi Masjid, mallepally in the last month.

Also Read 9 Jamaat members sent for test; Mallepally centre closed down

The GHMC workers are sanitizing the Badi Masjid and nearby area in Mallepally.

“We have blocked all streets leading to containment zones to prevent vehicle movement. We are ensuring that residents in these zones are staying indoors. If people need essentials, police and GHMS staff will provide the same. No one will be allowed out.” City Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar

From Telangana, 1080 members had attended the Markaz meeting in Delhi, out of which 604 were from Hyderabad. In Telangana, Hyderabad has been the worst affected area with at least 162 positive cases.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.