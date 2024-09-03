Hyderabad man among 4 Indians killed in US car crash

Hyderabad: One Hyderabad man was among the 4 Indians killed in a devastating multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Anna, state of Texas, US on Friday afternoon, August 30. The victims were carpooling and heading towards Bentonville, when a speeding truck hit their car from behind, killing all four on the spot.

The Hyderabad man killed in the car crash in the US has been identified as Aryan Raghunath Orampati. The other victims are Lokesh Palacharla, Darshini Vasudevan from Tamil Nadu, and Aryan’s friend Farooq Shaikh, reported TOI. They were reportedly travelling in view of America’s labor day long weekend.

Also Read Hyderabad man order jewelries home and disappears, gets arrested

The gruesome crash involving multiple vehicles happened on US 75 highway when a truck collided the victims’ car from behind in high speed. The crash was so violent that the car burst into flames, trapping the victims inside. The dead bodies of the victims were reportedly charred beyond recognition.

The families of the deceased are in deep sorrow upon hearing the news. Darshini Vasudevan’s family appealed Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar for assistance to bring her remains back to India.