Hyderabad: Man arrested for assaulting ECG technician OGH

Hyderabad: In yet another attack on paramedics in Hyderabad, an ECG technician working at Osmania General Hospital was allegedly attacked by relatives of a suspected Covid-19 patient. The agitated relatives of a patient who died early in the morning on June 13.

Afzalgunj police told that , one patient Sadiq had come to the Osmania General Hospital in wee hours of Saturday along with his father who was in a serious condition with severe respiratory problem.

However the oldage man was admitted into the hospital, where he died around in morning while undergoing treatment. Hospital authorities said though he was a suspected case of Covid-19.

After the death of patient an argument broke out between Sadiq and of one an ECG technician at Osmania, during which Sadiq manhandled the technician.

On reciving the complaint from ECG technician a case was registered with Afzalgunj police station. and the accused was taken into custody.

