Hyderabad: Man arrested for duping public for providing 2BHK flats

Hyderabad: Commissioner’s Task Force have nabbed a 46-year-old man from Devarayamjal in Medchal-Malkajgiri, for allegedly impersonating as an officer at the district Collectorate and cheating as many as 17 persons promising to allocate the Government’s double bedroom houses.

The accused collected about 20 lakhs from various persons and cheated, police claimed.

Y Rakesh Yadav alias Srinivas, introduced himself as an officer from Rangareddy district Collectorate and promised help in getting double bedroom houses allocated. He targetted poor persons who are in need of house.

For the approval, he demanded amount between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh and collected their identity and residential proofs. He also showed the sites where the houses were under construction saying he was monitoring the scheme allotment process. He met Mohammed Javeed of Nampally and collected amount for getting him alloted a flat under the the 2BHK scheme.

“After receiving money, he sent fake SMS to the victims saying the request for 2BHK house has been approved and installments received. In the last two years, he cheated about 17 to 20 persons from Nampally, Chaderghat, Afzalgunj and other areas. said DCP Task force P Radhakishen Rao.

