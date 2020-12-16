Hyderabad: Man arrested for circulating disinformation about COVID-19 on WhatsApp

Hyderabad: Cyber Crime Cell of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Wednesday arrested 29-year-old Sadik Basha for circulating fake information related to COVID-19 on WhatsApp.

Police stated that the content of the message was in connection with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which was maligning and could potentially spread panic in society.

According to police, the accused, after receiving a voice message related to COVID-19 from an unknown number, he forwarded the misinformation to his friends, relatives and other contacts through his WhatsApp, creating panic.

The accused was arrested for violating the rules and regulations under the National Disaster Management Act.

Further, police issued caution stating that netizens are advised not to forward such panic messages, as they may become viral and create disturbances in society.