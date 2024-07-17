Hyderabad man arrested for dancing with sword in a baraat

Hyderabad: The Santoshnagar police arrested a man for dancing with a sword at a baraat. The police seized the sword from him.

The arrested person identified as Abdul Raheem, 42, a resident of Dargah Barhan Shah, Santoshnagar took a sword with him to dance in the wedding procession.

A video went viral on social media platforms. On being alerted, police searched for Raheem and arrested him.

The police booked a case under Section 25 (a) of Arms Act 1959 against Raheem. He was arrested and sent to jail.