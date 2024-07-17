Hyderabad man arrested for dancing with sword in a baraat

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 17th July 2024 7:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: 2 arrested for carrying gold, silver worth Rs 2 crore
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Santoshnagar police arrested a man for dancing with a sword at a baraat. The police seized the sword from him.

The arrested person identified as Abdul Raheem, 42, a resident of Dargah Barhan Shah, Santoshnagar took a sword with him to dance in the wedding procession.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 2 held for sexually assaulting a woman in Alwal

A video went viral on social media platforms. On being alerted, police searched for Raheem and arrested him.

MS Education Academy

The police booked a case under Section 25 (a) of Arms Act 1959 against Raheem. He was arrested and sent to jail.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 17th July 2024 7:13 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button