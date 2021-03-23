Hyderabad: Man arrested for kidnapping people posing as Army officer

Hyderabad: A Man was arrested on Monday for posing as an army officer and extorting, cheating and theft in different parts of the city.

The accused identified as Nagaraju Karthikeya Raghuvarma alias Major Karthik, was arrested by the Cyberabad Police and detained in Central prison, Cherlapally.

A driver by profession, Karthikeya created fake ID cards, purchased Army uniforms and also forged fake gallantry awards in addition to procuring a dummy pistol.

Promising jobs in the Indian Army, he cheated people to the tune of Rs 7 lakh. He also use to travel in rented cars affixed with Army stickers to make them look like army vehicles.

The man has also been involved in kidnapping of a businessman with the help of some of his associates.

In the past, he was involved in offenses at Sanathnagar, Miyapur, RC Puram, Punjagutta and in Poduru of West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.