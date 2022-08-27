Hyderabad: Man arrested for possessing 13-gram cocaine

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested a habitual offender for allegedly selling cocaine, on Friday.

The man identified as Ashraf Baig is a tutor of the Arabic language. The Cyberabad police arrested Baig in December 2021 for being involved in drug peddling. He was released in June this year. The accused was arrested near ICRISAT.

The police however failed to get hold of the main supplier named Zude, who is a native of Goa. Baig and Zude have been involved in drug peddling for some time now. The police are investigating how the cocaine reached Hyderabad.