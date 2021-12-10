Hyderabad: Man arrested for raping a nurse

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 10th December 2021 11:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: Panjagutta police have arrested a man who allegedly raped a nurse by confining her into a room.

According to police, the victim was married in 2012 but was divorced for some reasonas.She also has a 6-year-old son and has been working as a nurse in ‘Hill My Family Homecare Service’ in Dwarkapuri Colony. The nurse attends for patient care service on behalf of the organization.

The manager of the company, Mallela Sai (28) of Nagole, telephoned the victim on the evening of November 7 and ordered her to come to the office urgently to attend a patient care in Vijayawada. When the victim went to the office, he took her to his upstairs room, locked the door and allegedly raped her.

The police have arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody.

