Hyderabad man arrested over rape threats to Kohli’s daughter

Hyderabad: The Mumbai police cyber cell on Wednesday arrested a man from Hyderabad for giving online rape threats to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s 10-month-old daughter after team India’s loss against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021. The accused, Ramnagesh Alibathini, is a software engineer and worked for a food delivery app earlier.

Mumbai Police Cyber Cell arrests a man from Hyderabad for giving online rape threats to daughter of an Indian cricketer following team's loss against Pakistan in T20 World Cup. The man, identified as one 23-year-old Ramnagesh Alibathini, is being brought to Mumbai: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Virat Kohli trolled for supporting Mohammed Shami

Virat Kohli was trolled because he came out of support of his Muslim teammate Mohammed Shami, who became the victim of communal hatred following India’s defeat to Pakistan. Calling the haters ‘spineless’ people, Kohli had said that attacking someone over their religion is “the most pathetic thing that a human being can do”.

Soon after his comments, Virat also found himself on the receiving end of social media hatred as many started abusing the cricketer. Among them was a Twitter user @Criccrazyygirl, who issued rape threats to Virat and Anushka Sharma’s daughter.

Following this, sections of Indian media claimed that the social media abuse on Virat Kohli was orchestrated from Pakistan to defame India. However, fact-checker and Co-founder of Alt News, Mohammed Zubair confirmed that the Twitter user who goes by username ‘@Criccrazygirl’ is a right-wing troll from Hyderabad.

Lol nice try to distance yourself. The account @Criccrazyygirl is not from Pakistan but a Right Wing troll from Hyderabad. His earlier accounts were : @Criccrazyygirl, @ramanheist & @pellikuturuhere.

Here, unique 'data-user-id' (1386685474182369290) is same for all 3 accounts. https://t.co/qIVkcJRN6t pic.twitter.com/AmRlL9J7jb — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 31, 2021

The Twitter account of the abuser was later deleted and showed ‘unavailable’ on the micro-blogging site.

Netizens react to abuser’s arrest

Rajya Sabha member of parliament from Shiv Sena, Priyanka Chaturvedi lauded the Mumbai police for arresting the accused and slammed those who had blamed Pakistan. “Not arrested from Pakistan but from Hyderabad. For those who tried to push this otherwise. How far will your hate take you? Good work @MumbaiPolice,” she wrote in a tweet.

Not arrested from Pakistan but from Hyderabad. For those who tried to push this otherwise. How far will your hate take you? Good work @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/VAutTDCdm0 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 10, 2021

#BREAKING| #Mumbai Police has arrested a person, Ramnagesh Srinivas Alibathini (23-year-old) from Hyderabad who posted rape threat on SM to the daughter of @imVkohli. The accused is a software engineer by profession and earlier used to do software work for a food delivery app. — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) November 10, 2021

Kudos to @MumbaiPolice for arresting 23 year old rabid fundamentalist in Hyderabad who issued rape threat against Virat Kohli’s daughter. https://t.co/OY2QXBFXRK — Shivam Vij 🇮🇳 (@DilliDurAst) November 10, 2021

Delhi Commission for Women’s suo-moto cognizance

Earlier, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had taken suo-moto cognizance on reports of online rape threats to Virat Kohli’s daughter, Vamika Kohli.

As per reports, DCW had asked the deputy commissioner of police to provide them with a copy of the first information report (FIR), details of the accused identified and arrested, and detailed action taken report by November 8, 2021. Issuing a notice to the Delhi Police, DCW had described the online trolling of Virat Kohli and his family as a “serious matter” and asked for “immediate attention.”