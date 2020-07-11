Hyderabad: Man battling depression after wife’s death ends life

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man committed suicide at his residence located in Kondapur. He allegedly took this extreme step due to depression over the death of his wife.

As per reports, he used to feel alone after his wife’s death.

Ultimately, the man committed suicide on Thursday. He ended his life by hanging

After finding the body, his son alerted the police.

Gachibowli police registered a case. After preliminary investigation, it was found that the man was also suffering from ill health.

The man is survived by a son and a daughter. He used to stay with his son after the marriage of his daughter.