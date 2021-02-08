Hyderabad: Man beaten to death over 60 Rs omelette

Hyderabad: A man was allegedly killed by a liquor shop staff over a sixty rupees omelette in Uppal on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Vikas (34), a resident of Langer Houz. The incident occurred when Vikas and his friend Bablu went to ‘Mahankali Wines’ and were drinking alcohol in a permit room.

When they were asked to pay Rs.60 for an omelette they ordered, an argument broke between them and the owner which lead to a physical tiff, leaving Vikas severely injured. He succumbed to his injuries and died while undergoing treatment.

Following this, the Uppal police have registered a case and launched an investigation.