Hyderabad: Man beaten to death over property dispute

Hyderabad: A dispute over ancestral property in a family led to death of a man on Sunday night, October 13 in Mangalhat.

The victim was identified as Dharmesh Singh, a resident of Mangalhat; there was a dispute between Dharmesh and three other relatives Bajrang, Satyanarayana and Tuljaram, pertaining to ancestral property.

Previously too, the victim was assaulted over the property. On Sunday, Bajrang called Dharmesh for a discussion over the matter. An argument between them snowballed into a fight leading to Dharmesh’s death.

Upon being alerted, the police reached the spot and registerd a case based on the preliminary investigation.