Hyderabad man believes he has COVID, commits suicide

Hyderabad: A 34-year old man, resident of Old City, allegedly ended his life by drowning in a lake with the fear of contracting to Covid-19.

The body surfaced to the shore on Sunday. He is known to be sick for some time now and was denied treatment in a private hospital, as he had symptoms of the virus.

The man, identified as Pulthan, worked as a goldsmith in Doodbowli area. He took treatment from a local clinic, which referred him to visit a corporate hospital for further treatment.

The hospital refused to offer him treatment and instead advised him to visit Gandhi, the state-run COVID hospital. He, however, did not get himself checked at Gandhi.

According to the Ramgopalpet inspector T Chanchala Babu, Pulthan was accompanied by a friend to the lake on Friday. He excused himself with a difficulty in breathing and the need for fresh air from the lake.

It was shortly after that he drowned himself. His body was not found until it surfaced on Sunday.

His body was sent to the burial ground where Covid-19 patients are cremated.