Hyderabad: Man blackmails friend’s sister by uploading morphed pics

Hyderabad: A man allegedly blackmailed a girl by uploading her morphed photos on social media.

The accused was reportedly a friend of the girl’s brother. A few months back, he came in contact with her and they became friends. He also collected her photos.

Accused demands money

Later, the accused who is identified as Subham Yadav uploaded morphed photos of the girl on social and started demanding money to delete them.

Vexed up with the blackmail, the girl along with her family members approached the Cyber Crime Police.

Based on the complaint received from the girl, Rachakonda Cyber Crime Police registered a case and arrested the accused person.