Hyderabad: Man booked for circulating objectionable post

Hyderabad: A man was booked for allegedly spreading rumours against a community. The accused is identified as P Venkatesh (40), a resident of East Gandhi Nagar in Nagaram village of Keesara Mandal.

As per the details of the case, Keesara Police booked a case against Venkatesh for circulating a fake video on WhatsApp.

After receiving a complaint against the accused, Keesara Police booked a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the NDMA Act.

Police started investigation.

