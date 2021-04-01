Hyderabad man booked for instigation of drunken driving in friend’s death



Hyderabad: A person who fled the accident spot without informing either police or ambulance though his friend was severely injured and later succumbed, in a drunken-driving case, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days, the city’s Cyberabad traffic police officials said Thursday.

A case was registered against M Indrajith Varma on March 26, for instigation of drunken driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Police said that in a fatal road accident that occurred on March 26 under Madhapur Police Station limits, the accused, Indrajith Varma, had instigated his friend, the deceased B Viswa Teja, aged 26 years, to drive a car in drunken state.

The car rammed into the road divider, sign board and turned turtle. As a result of which, the driver of the car, succumbed to injuries. The accused who was sitting beside the deceased fled the spot without intimation to either police or ambulance though his friend was severely injured.

The accused has been charged with allowing the the deceased to drive having clear knowledge that driving the car under the influence of alcohol can cause serious accidents. “Both had consumed alcohol together and then started to drive the car. This amounts to abetment to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.” a police official said.

A case has been registered under various sections of IPC, and the Motor Vehicles Act and investigation is going on.