Video: Hyderabad man booked for performing bike stunts wearing burqa

Hyderabad: A case has been booked against a man at IS Sadan police station for wearing a burqa and performing stunts on a bike in the city on Monday, August 19.

The case was booked after a video went viral on social media platforms wherein two youngsters, one of whom was wearing a burqa, is seen performing stunts and driving dangerously on the road.

The police identified two persons with help of CCTV cameras footages and nabbed them. The other persons who filmed the video are absconding.

The burqa clad man had allegedly misbehaved with girls on the roads and frightened them by performing dangerous stunts close to them.