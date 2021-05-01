Hyderabad: Man claiming to be Prophet arrested in old city

Hyderabad: The Hussainialam police have arrested a person who claiming himself as a Prophet and hurting the sentiments of a community.

Mohammed Ilyas, a resident of Qazipura in old city was taken into custody after a group of local persons approached the Hussainialam police station. Syed Adam of Fateh Darwaza has filed a written complaint with the police alleging that Mohammed Ilyas, Mohammed Habeeb and their associates are misguiding the members of Muslim community claiming that Ilyas is a prophet.

“The accused persons are allegedly forcing the innocent peoples to join the organization of one Fayyaz and also misrepresenting the facts about the Holy Quran” the complainant said. The complainant also alleged that the Ilyas and his group are forcing the people in the area to follow their cult and also making false statements against the Islam.

Since the accused persons are hurting the sentiments of Muslim community and trying to create law and order hurting the sentiments of Muslims and these people are trying to create law and order problem in the locality

On receiving complaint the Hussainialam police have registered a case under IPC sections 153(A) (Promoting enimity between the two groups on the basis of religion) ,295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings)