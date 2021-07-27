Hyderabad: Man commits suicide following death of his family members

Hyderabad: A depressed man committed suicide after the death of his father, mother, and elder brother. This grief-stricken incident happened in Uppal Police Station limits.

According to the Police sources, Raju(46) was a resident of Ramanthapur and a mechanic by profession.

Due to COVID-19, his parents and elder brother passed away in the month of May. Since then, Raju was in deep shock and was unable to overcome the deaths of his family members.

On Monday, he committed suicide by setting himself ablaze.