Hyderabad: Man commits suicide by jumping in front of train

By News Desk|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 13th September 2021 11:01 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man committed suicide by jumping in front of the train.

According to the Nampally Railway Police, Shyam Sunder(27) was depressed for the past three months as his infant child had passed away. He became a habitual alcoholic and also used to quarrel with his wife frequently.

Three days ago, Shyam Sundar left his house located in Fatehnagar and committed suicide by jumping before the train on Nampally railway tracks. Nampally Railway Police have registered a case in this regard and started investigations.

