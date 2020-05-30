Hyderabad: Man commits suicide over low salary

Hyderabad: A man committed suicide as he was not satisfied with his salary. This incident took place at KPHB colony on Thursday.

Migrated from Tamil Nadu

As per the details of the case, the man who is identified as Lakshminarayana Shiva Kumar, aged 48 years and his family had migrated to Hyderabad from Tamil Nadu.

In Hyderabad, he started working for a private company as a Sales Executive. Later, he joined an automobiles company.

Committed suicide by hanging himself

On Thursday night when all other family members were sleeping, he reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself to the electric pole at the KPHB colony.

His wife came to know about the alleged suicide only after she received call from local police on Friday morning.

Family members’ statement

Family members suspect that Shiva Kumar might have taken this extreme step as he was unable to meet his needs due to less salary.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.