Hyderabad man dies by suicide in Canada over dispute with girlfriend

Hyderabad: A native from Hyderabad, identified as Pranay, died by suicide in Canada by inhaling nitrogen gas over alleged disputes with girlfriend. The family, residents of Habsiguda in the city, received information of Pranay’s death on Sunday.

Pranay moved to Canada a few years ago became friends with Akhila, after which the two fell in love and were in a live-in relationship. The couple were to get married in August. However, the couple broke up, following which Pranay took the extreme step and committed suicide by inhaling nitrogen gas.

In a suicide note, Pranya said that Akhila stopped communication with the victim after she received an H1 visa. The couple were at bad terms over Pranay’s rude behaviour, reported Telangana Today.

The victim further said that he was blamed for his rude behaviour which resulted in the break-up. But, Pranay blamed Akhila’s parents for harassing and holding him responsible for the breakup of the relationship.

In the suicide note, Pranay said all that he intended was a happy married life, mentioning that he “I made no mistake.”

Meanwhile, the family members requested the authorities for help in bringing Pranay’s mortal remains to the city.