Hyderabad: Man dies by suicide over lack of followers on YouTube

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man died by suicide in Saidabad police station limits on Thursday, allegedly over a lack of followers on his Youtube channel.

The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Dheena, a student of IIT Gwalior. The man took the extreme step at 5:30 AM by jumping off the third floor of his apartment.

The police said that he was operating a Youtube channel called SELFLO, and was depressed that he could not get more followers.

The police also stated that there was a lack of guidance from Dheena’s parents which may have led to his death. The body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.