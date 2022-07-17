Hyderabad: Man dies from shock after urinating near electric pole

Published: 17th July 2022
Hyderabad: A man died at Dhobi Ghat area of Saidabad passed away as a result of an electric shock which occurred while he was urinating near an electric pole on Saturday.

According to media reports, the deceased identified as Karim Bhai (40), a truck driver from Gujarat, had arrived in town to unload groceries at a business in Madannapet Mandi when the event occurred.

According to police, Karim stopped the car near the Biscuit Factory in Dhobi Ghat to relieve himself after unloading the merchandise. He supposedly died after receiving an electric shock from a nearby power pole while peeing.

Saidabad police are currently investigating the matter.

