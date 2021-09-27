Hyderabad: Man dies in road accident

By News Desk|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 27th September 2021 11:43 pm IST
Hyderabad: A man who was riding a bicycle died on the spot after being hit by a car. This incident happened in the Afzalgunj Police Station limits.

According to the Police sources, the victim named Abbas, a resident of Dabeerpura was hit by a car.

The police said that Abbas has died on the spot due to critical injuries on the head.

On receiving the information, the Dabeerpura corporator has reached the accident spot and shifted the dead body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. Later, the relatives of the deceased were informed of the incident.

The Afzalgunj Police Station has registered a case and started investigations.

