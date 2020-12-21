Hyderabad man dies in road accident in Chicago

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a man hailing from Hyderabad’s Tappachabutra got killed in a road accident at Augusta, Chicago on Saturday, confirmed reports said.

The deceased was identified as Mohd Moizuddin (31). Moizuddin died on the spot after his car was hit by another one, which reportedly came in the wrong direction.

According to his uncle advocate Tajuddin, Moizuddin had gone to the US in 2015 for his higher education and began working there later. He later visited Hyderabad in September 2019 to get married. He is survived by his wife Afshan Jabeen and a seven-month baby Azlanuddin.

Taken from KBN News

As per the reports, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson and activist leader Amjed Ullah Khan said that Moizuddin’s family had sought the government’s help and trying to get in touch with the Indian Embassy in the US and the Indian consulate in Chicago. Besides, the family is also seeking an emergency visa to travel to the US.