Hyderabad: Man dupes techie of Rs 1 lakh, held

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station police on Friday arrested a person for allegedly duping a software engineer of Rs 1 lakh.

The police said that on February 27, the accused met the victim outside an ATM, profusely requesting him to lend money. Trusting that the youth would return the money, the victim lent the amount to him within a short span of the meeting.

The victim received a message stating that the money was transferred to his account, only to realise later that he was duped. The conman fled the city and switched off his mobile phone. Based on the victim’s complaint, the Central Crime Station police nabbed the offender and he was identified as 28-year-old I Rama Rao from East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

The police further said that Rao was involved in several cases of online transaction fraud, adding that there are 27 such cases booked against him in Telangana and AP. Rao was previously arrested by the SR Nagar police in a similar case. He committed the latest offence after he was released on bail.