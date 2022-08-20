Hyderabad: Man ends life over alleged harassment by loan app executives

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Ramkoti, a man allegedly died by suicide after being harassed by loan app executives, on Friday.

The deceased identified as C Ravinder Yadav took a loan through an online app. Ravindra was employed in a private company and lived with his wife and two children.

The body was discovered on Friday when his family returned home at the end of the day and saw the man hanging.

Ravindra’s body was brought down and shifted to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased’s relatives filed a complaint saying that Ravindra had taken loans and was unable to repay them. They further alleged that the deceased began receiving phone calls, threatening him over the same.

The police suspect that the threats led the man to take the extreme step. A case was registered and an investigation is underway.