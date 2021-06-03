Hyderabad: Man from old city booked for threatening Police Inspector

Hyderabad: The Moghalpura police have registered a case against a person for allegedly threatening a Police Inspector of old city in connection with the arrest of few youths in an assault case of a person hailing from Bihar.

A Ravi Kumar, Inspector of Police, Moghalpura police station has lodged a complaint with the same police station alleging that on June 2, he recieved a whatsapp voice call on his official mobile phone from one Asif. The caller has identified himself as Asif and later has spoken about a case registered in Moghalpura PS in which two youths Mohammed Ghouse and Mohammed Shareef were arrested for assaulting a man hailing from Bihar for moving with a Muslim girl.

The Inspector in his complaint further alleged that Asif has obstructed the duties and tried to promote enmity between different groups on ground of religion and doing act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony. The police officer has also enclosed the CD of the above voice conversation.

Basing on the content of the complaint the detective Inspector of Police Moghalpura N. Ranjeet Kumar Goud has registered a case under IPC section 153(A) (Promoting enmity between two groups on the ground religion) and investigation is under way.

According to the sources, the caller who is identified as Asif Iqbal is a rowdy sheeter of Rein Bazaar police station. However he is presently

Taking a strong note of the threatening call, the Telangana police officers Association has condemned the act of intimidation to a police officer and demanded strict action.

In 2018 too a case was filed against Asif Iqbal of Yakutpura for allegedly promoting enmity between two communities. Police said Iqbal posted a video on WhatsApp through a local channel in which he was seen provoking different communities