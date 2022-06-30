Hyderabad: Man from old city held for threatening PM Modi, Amit Shah

Hyderabad: The incident of beheading a tailor at Udaipur in Rajasthan and the proposed two day visit of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has forced the Hyderabad police to stay alert and the social media is being closely monitored by the intelligence agencies.

A social media post of one Abdul Majid Attar of the old city has landed him in trouble after Moghalpura police arrested him on the charges of posting a threatening message of beheading of Prime Minister of India, Union Home Minister.

Taking a suo-moto action against Abdul Majid Attar, a leader of Inquilab-e-Millat for his alleged inflammatory post. B Mukhesh Vardhan, working as S.I of Police, at Moghalpura police station had filed a with the police alleging that Attar has posted a message on facebook “Tohine risalat par rss bjp modi yogi amit shah in ke baap ko bhi maafi mangna hoga nak ragad ke. Namange ge to sar tan se juda”. His post also depicts the photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demands their apology for alleged blasphemy.

The police also alleged that in order to disturb the peace and tranquility and to promote communal hatred between the two communities based on religious grounds Attar had posted the message.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered under IPC sections 153A,295-A,504,505(2),506-II. Within a few hours of the filing an FIR, the inquilab leader was arrested and produced before the magistrate.