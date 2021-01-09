Hyderabad: Man gets 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting minor girl

Hyderabad: A local court in Hyderabad convicted a 26-year-old man and sentenced him to ten years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl.

According to the investigation officer, the accused Vinod, who is the girl’s neighbour, sexually assaulted the minor after he took her to his hut by offering chocolates. Vinod had fled from the spot after some people rushed there, upon hearing the girl cry.

Following this, the LB Nagar police registered a case against the accused, arrested him and remanded him to judicial custody.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Sessions Court in Hyderabad convicted the man, who is a labourer, and sentenced him to 10 years in jail. He was also fined with Rs 5000.