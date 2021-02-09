Hyderabad: Man gets death sentence for rape, murder of 5-yr-old

Hyderabad: The metropolitan session court, Cyberabad of LB Nagar on Tuesday awarded a death sentence to a migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh for rape and murder of a 5-year-old.

Dinesh Kumar Dharne and the girl’s parents worked at the same construction site in Narsingi area of the city. On the day of the incident in December 2017, when the girl was playing, Dinesh had lured the girl with chocolates, took her to the bushes and raped her. Later, he bludgeoned her to death.

Following a complaint by the girl’s parents, a kidnap case was registered. The accused was detained and on interrogation, he confessed to having raped and killed the girl. He was arrested and a charge sheet was filed in the court.

Post the trial, terming it as the rarest of the rare cases, the court awarded him the death sentence, along with an Rs.1000 fine. This is the first death sentence in Telangana this year.