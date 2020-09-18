Hyderabad man gets life imprisonment for killing wife for dowry

Hyderabad: A local court in Ranga Reddy district on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after he was convicted for murdering his wife.

Sachin Uppal, along with his mother, had subjected his wife Reetu Sareen (29), an air hostess, to domestic violence over demands of additional dowry. Sachin killed her at his residence in Uppal on April 19, 2015.

According to the case details, Sachin and his college friend Kotagri Rakesh Kumar had alcohol after which they came to Sachin’s house. Rakesh was changing TV channels to watch a cricket match, but Sachin’s wife had objected to him and also reprimanded him, after which the husband-wife began quarelling. During the altercation, Sachin his Reetu with force and subsequently strangled her to death. He then tried to hide the evidence.

A case was registered in Uppal police station after the incident, after which  Sachin along with his friend were arrested and sent to judicial custody. After the probe was completed, the investigation office filed a charged sheet before the Ranga Reddy District Judge Court in LB Nagar. The judge during a trial convicted the accused to under life imprisonment conviction and also directed him to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000. The court acquitted his mother and Rakesh eventually. 

