Hyderabad man gets life imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor daughters

Hyderabad: A special POCSO Act court on Friday convicted and sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his minor daughters repeatedly for two years.

The ADJ Court at LB Nagar heard the case on Friday and convicted Mogili Amarnath, a resident of Jagathgirigutta.

The man was sentenced under section 376 (2), 354, 323, 506, of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of POCSO Act (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault),while issuing a fine of Rs. 26,000.

According to police, the accused who has two daughters and one son use to consume alcohol often and sexually assault his daughters. Police further stated that the accused use to threaten the girls that if they disclosed anything about the assault, he would kill them and their mother.

The family later lodged a complaint against the father at Jeedimetla police station, after which the man was arrested.