Hyderabad: Man gets life sentence for attacking 2 people with knife

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old cake master has been awarded imprisonment for attacking and injuring two people in April, 2018.

According to the police, Allauddin, a native of Prakasham district, was laid off by his employer at Haji Mastan Bakery. He held a grudge for being fired and arrived at the shop, drunk, on April 12, 2018 around 9 PM.

He brought along a knife concealed in a towel. He tried to attack the cashier, Numan Bin Sayeed Babasai, 50, that left him with bleeding injuries on his hand.

Another person, Md. Sami tried to save him and suffered injuries on his right arm. Numan filed a complaint on April 13, 2022 on Allauddin with the SR Nagar police.

The accused was given life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000 by the Nampally Court.