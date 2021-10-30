Hyderabad: Man ‘harassed’ by BJP threatens to jump from building

By News Desk|   Published: 30th October 2021 8:21 pm IST
Hyderabad: A man on Saturday, threatened to jump off a building over allegedly being harassed by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

There was a tense atmosphere for a short while in the Chaderghat area, as the man climbed atop a building since he was agitated over BJP members mistreating people on one or the other pretext. The man is said to be a native of Amroor mandal of Nizamabad district. He urged the police to fix a meeting with Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, regarding the welfare schemes of the state government.

According to a report by Telangana Today, the man allegedly got on top of an under-construction building and began shouting, which led to a traffic jam in the area. Upon receiving information regarding the incident, Mirchowk police arrived at the location and convinced him to come down. He was then taken to the police station. 

