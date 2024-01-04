Hyderabad: Man held for creating fake Instagram profile using minor girl’s photos

Cyber Crime officials issued a cautionary statement, advising girls and women against sharing private pictures or information with strangers on social media.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police apprehended a 19-year-old man from Medchal, identified as S. Jishnu Kirthan Reddy, for the alleged creation of a fake Instagram account using the photos of a 14-year-old girl. The arrest followed a complaint filed by the girl’s family.

According to the police, Kirthan Reddy, posing as a girl on Instagram, had deceived numerous women.

Currently pursuing engineering, he engaged in creating profiles of women, befriending them, and coercing them into sharing personal photographs. The police revealed that he often resorted to threats to obtain more pictures.

On December 28, the Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Police registered a case against Kirthan Reddy under various sections, including Sections 67, 67A, 66(C), 66(D) of the IT Act, and Sections 354D, 506, 509 of the IPC, along with Section 11 r/w 12 of the POCSO Act. Subsequently, he was arrested on Wednesday and sent to judicial remand.

Cyber Crime officials issued a cautionary statement, advising girls and women against sharing private pictures or information with strangers on social media. They highlighted the importance of keeping social media handles private to safeguard personal information.

