Hyderabad: Man held for murdering co-worker over chicken fry

Hyderabad: A migrant labourer was arrested by the Rachakonda police on the charges of murdering a co-worker in his sleep after an argument over fried chicken.

In a bizarre incident, the accused, Susheel Goswami and the deceased, Dheeraj Mandal, entered into an argument while drinking, during which Mandal insisted on preparing chicken fry, the police said in a statement.

Both the labourers were from Bihar.

According to the police, Goswami pounced on Mandal but was pulled back by two co-workers. Goswami, who felt humiliated after the incident waited till all his co-workers were asleep before hitting Mandal on the head with a cement brick leading to his death, the police said.

The police acted on the complaint of Samala Narasimha Reddy, the owner of the cement factory where Goswami worked and caught the accused within a span of eight hours.