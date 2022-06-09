Hyderabad: Man held for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of rape in the city, the Trimulgherry police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her.

The victim approached the police stating that she was in a relationship with her relative for five years. Last year, the accused promised to marry the victim following this the two had intercourse multiple times. When the victim asked the accused regarding marriage, the latter refused and began avoiding her.

Based on the victim’s complaint the police registered a case under sections 376 (rape), 504 (insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused.

The police said the victim has been sent for counseling and medical examination.