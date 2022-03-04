Hyderabad: Man hides weapons at brothers’ house to frame them, gets arrested

Hyderabad: The North zone Task Force police on Thursday arrested a man and seized a country-made pistol, 10 live rounds of bullets along with two daggers.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force) P Radha Kishan Rao said that the accused was identified as 54-year-old Shaik Mohd Ahmed Azmathullah aka Showkath. Rao further said that the accused was involved in a property dispute with his siblings, Shaik Mohammed Abdullah and Sohail Ahmed for the last few years.

A case regarding the property dispute is pending in court. Rao further added that Azmathullah with the intention to get his two brothers framed in the Arms Act case hid the weapons at their residence. He then informed the police about the weapons.

The Commissioner informed that upon finding the weapons, the police interrogated Abdullah and Sohail Ahmed, who suspected their brother Azmathullah.

The police then summoned the suspect and during interrogation, he admitted to hiding the weapons in their residence to get them framed as he planned to take over the property.

The accused along with the weapons was handed over to Musheerabad police for further investigation.