Hyderabad: Man hurl abuses on police, video goes viral

Hyderabad: A man created flutter at Langerhouz police check post after he was stopped by cops to check lockdown violation. 50 year old Lokesh is believed to be suffering from mental health and had confrontation with police.

The motorcycle rider was stopped at Tipu Khan Bridge, Bapu Ghat crossroads for not wearing a face mask nor a helmet. When the cops stopped him, he got down from the motorcycle and began abusing the policemen. Although police videographed him, Lokesh contunued to abuse them.

The police later shifted him to Langer Houz police station. On causing enquiries with his family members, the police found he was suffering from mental health issues and was undergoing treatment at the Institute of Mental Health in Erragadda.

However he was handed over to the family members and no case is registered against him.

